Samarco could restart mine this year if dam accord signed next week
February 17, 2016 / 3:33 PM / 2 years ago

Samarco could restart mine this year if dam accord signed next week

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Samarco Mineração SA could resume mining operations halted after a deadly November damburst if it signs a 20-billion -real ($4.9 billion) accord by next week to compensate those hurt by the disaster and to repair environmental damage, Brazilian Attorney General Luís Inácio Adams said on Wednesday.

“Only details” stand in the way of a final agreement and those issues are expected to be resolved by Friday, Adams said.

Samarco [SAMNE.UL] is a 50-50 Brazilian iron ore mining joint venture between Brazil’s Vale SA and Australia’s BHP Billiton Ltd.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

