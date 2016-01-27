FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workers evacuated at Brazil's Samarco mine after new mudslide
#World News
January 27, 2016 / 7:43 PM / 2 years ago

Workers evacuated at Brazil's Samarco mine after new mudslide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Samarco Mineracao SA [SAMNE.UL] said on Wednesday it evacuated some workers after rain caused a mudslide at the site where an iron ore tailings damn burst in November, killing at least 17 people and leaving about 800 homeless.

Samarco, a joint venture between miners Vale SA and BHP Billiton, said in a statement the mudslide involved residual mud left in the area devastated by the earlier dam burst.

There had been no need to sound a newly-installed siren to warn local residents, according to Samarco who said the mudslide had not left its property.

The cause of the dam breach in November is still not known. The companies are investigating what occurred but have not yet given a date for when they expect to publish their findings.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer, Marta Nogueira and Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Tom Brown and Marguerita Choy

