Brazilian demonstrators band together for musical protest
May 19, 2016 / 12:01 AM / a year ago

Brazilian demonstrators band together for musical protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO - Demonstrators gathered in downtown Rio de Janeiro to stage a musical protest against the center-right interim government led by Michel Temer following the ouster of President Dilma Rousseff  last week.

The protesters say the interim government is illegitimate. The Brazilian Senate voted to suspend and put Rousseff on trial for breaking budget laws.

“We are here to defend democracy and to fight against this government” said student demonstrator Amanda Magalhaes. “We are taking over the streets and doing everything necessary so Temer leaves the government.”

Minorities, lower-income Brazilians and others fear the tough measures the new government says are needed to return the economy to growth could mean rolling back progressive policies.

