Brazil may tax inheritances instead of wealth: minister

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is analyzing a proposal to tax inheritance transfers instead of wealth as a way to increase revenues, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Tuesday.

The finance ministry is analyzing the proposal, and no decision has been made, Barbosa said in congressional testimony. He signaled that the government is not considering taxation of large fortunes as lawmakers from the ruling Workers’ Party are demanding.

When a ruling party senator asked if the government could tax fortunes and dividends and profits of local and foreign investors, Barbosa said a levy on inheritance transfers is more suitable.

“Taxing big fortunes could spark speculative movements,” Barbosa said. “International experience has shown that a tax on inheritance is less complicated”

For years, lawyers have said Brazil’s tax code punishes productive activities and the middle class but protects wealthy individuals. The ITMCD tax on inheritance transfers charges up to 8 percent and is collected in only three of the country’s 27 states, making it one of the world’s lowest such taxes on the rich.

Barbosa noted that he believes reaching the government fiscal goal this year will depend on congressional support to savings measures.

To regain investor confidence, President Dilma Rousseff is cutting expenditures and raising taxes to shore up the country’s finances that deteriorated substantially in the first four years of her government.

Barbosa reiterated that he does not view the currency exchange as out of control and said the real should stabilize at a weaker level. The real has slid more than 18 percent this year on worries about the health of the country’s once-booming economy.

Bringing inflation down to the middle of the official target and maintaining fiscal equilibrium is key to resuming Brazil’s economic growth in the third quarter of this year, he said.