Brazil's new Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa looks on during his inauguration ceremony at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Brazil’s Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa on Thursday said the recession in Latin America’s largest country does not represent a “new normal”.

At a panel in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Barbosa said he is confident in Brazil’s prospects after going through a transition period.