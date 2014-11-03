Factbox: Brazil's BNDES is top source of loans for companies

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state development bank BNDES has become a major player in government efforts to reignite investment and spur growth in Latin America’s largest economy.

But after budget spending rose significantly over the past four years, investors are watching for any effort to redefine the size and scope of BNDES. Doing so will be seen as a key signal that President Dilma Rousseff, who won re-election last month, is serious about fiscal discipline.

Here are some facts about the bank, which has traditionally been Brazil’s main provider of long-term financing for large corporations:

- The National Bank for Economic and Social Development, or BNDES, reports to the planning ministry. Since it was founded in 1952, it has financed large industrial and infrastructure projects and played a significant role in supporting investments in agriculture, trade and the services industry.

- Its stated mission is to promote development in Brazil by helping create jobs, making companies more competitive and reducing social and regional income inequalities. Last year, BNDES funded about 26 percent of fixed capital spending in Brazil, compared with 6 percent a decade ago.

- It has a massive stock portfolio, the second largest in Brazil. Its net income declined slightly in 2013, hitting 8.15 billion reais ($3.3 billion) although loan delinquencies were at the lowest level on record at 0.01 percent of its loan book.

- BNDES loans account for about 21 percent of total bank lending in Brazil or the equivalent of 13 percent of GDP. At the end of 2012, that share was 14 percent of GDP.

- Between January 2011 and September 2014, BNDES contributed 33 reais to every 100 reais of new loans, according to central bank data.

- BNDES’ most important source of funding is the FAT, a workers’ fund composed of compulsory contributions deducted from corporate earnings. Over the past five years, the National Treasury also pumped about 450 billion reais into BNDES to ramp up loans and shore up lending in Brazil’s $2.2 trillion economy.

- BNDES pays 5 percent a year interest for funds it receives from the Treasury, allowing it to charge companies borrowing costs substantially below market rates.

- BNDES uses the so-called TJLP lending rate, currently at 5 percent a year, as the benchmark for its loans. Around 70 percent of its loans charge the TJLP plus between 2 and 3 percentage points, compared with an average of about 23 percent a year from commercial banks.