Brazil sells $3.2 billion new global bonds, buys back about $2 billion
#Business News
October 23, 2013 / 10:27 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil sells $3.2 billion new global bonds, buys back about $2 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s treasury confirmed the sale on Wednesday of $3.2 billion of new global bonds due in 2025 as it prepared to buy back a series of costlier notes maturing between 2017 and 2030.

The National Treasury is buying back around $2 billion global bonds in conjunction with the new bond sale, according to a source with direct knowledge of the transaction.

Earlier on Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Arno Agustin said the government would retire older bonds that do not help create “the best yield curve for Brazil.”

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciana Otoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
