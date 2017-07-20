FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Brazil to increase spending freeze by about 5 billion reais: sources
#Trump
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Sessions ducks Trump's barbs
Politics
Sessions ducks Trump's barbs
Experts fear fallout if ministers walk away without Brexit deal
Brexit
Experts fear fallout if ministers walk away without Brexit deal
One in eight people who voted for Trump having second thoughts: Reuters/Ipsos poll
The Trump Administration
One in eight people who voted for Trump having second thoughts: Reuters/Ipsos poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 20, 2017 / 6:50 PM / an hour ago

Brazil to increase spending freeze by about 5 billion reais: sources

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's government will increase this year's planned spending freeze by around 5 billion reais ($1.6 billion) as part of efforts to cover a budget shortfall, two sources with knowledge of the decision told Reuters on Thursday.

Brazil froze 39 billion reais in spending earlier this year, disrupting services such as issuing passports, to reinforce its commitment to fiscal discipline after years of broken budgets cost the country its investment-grade credit rating. President Michel Temer's administration is also due to announce higher fuel taxes, a government source said earlier.

($1 = 3.13 reais)

Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Patricia Duarte; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Frances Kerry

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.