Brazil mulls larger spending freeze along with tax hike: source

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil is considering a larger spending freeze in 2017 as planned tax hikes to be announced on Thursday are unlikely to cover a budget shortfall, a government source told Reuters.

The government expects higher taxes on gasoline to help it raise an additional 11 billion reais ($3.50 billion) this year, the source said. The government targets a budget deficit of 139 billion reais this year before interest payments.

Brazil has frozen 39 billion reais in spending earlier this year, disrupting services such as passport issuance, to reinforce its commitment to fiscal discipline after years of misses cost the country its investment-grade credit rating.

Officials have previously said they planned to reduce the spending freeze as tax revenues were expected to increase. Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles on Wednesday said in an interview to GloboNews TV that the budget restrictions were reaching excessive levels and could be reduced within 60 days.

A second government source told Reuters the tax hikes will be announced on Thursday by executive decree. The measure will not need endorsement by Congress, bypassing lawmakers' strong opposition to tax hikes in the recession-hit economy ahead of an election year.

The Finance Ministry declined to comment.