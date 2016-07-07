FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil finance minister says to decide on tax hikes by late August
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 7, 2016 / 10:51 PM / a year ago

Brazil finance minister says to decide on tax hikes by late August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles (C) looks on during a meeting with Brazil's interim President Michel Temer (R) and Brazil's interim Planning Minister Dyogo Henrique de Oliveira (L) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil July 7, 2016.Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's government will decide by late August whether it will raise taxes following a thorough review of potential asset sales, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday as he announced the country's 2017 budget deficit target.

Meirelles said next year's deficit will be targeted at 139 billion reais ($41.31 billion), taking into account an estimated 55 billion reais in extra revenues compared with 2016. The government has forecast a budget gap of 170.5 billion reais in 2016.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.