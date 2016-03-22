FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil freezes 21.2 bln reais from budget, sees deeper recession
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 22, 2016 / 9:41 PM / in 2 years

Brazil freezes 21.2 bln reais from budget, sees deeper recession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of an unfinished monorail project in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will freeze an additional 21.2 billion reais ($5.9 billion) in expenditures from this year’s federal budget, the Finance and Budget and Planning Ministries said on Tuesday, as the harshest recession in decades hampers tax collections.

In a joint report, the ministries said that the amount of budget spending being withheld so far this year totals 44.6 billion reais. The government is expecting the economy will shrink 3.05 percent this year, above a prior estimate of 2.94 percent.

The government has targeted a consolidated primary surplus, or excess revenue prior to interest debt payments at all levels of government, of 0.5 percent of gross domestic product.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Flavia Bohone, editing by G Crosse

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.