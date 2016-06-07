Brazil's Senate confirms Ilan Goldfajn as new central bank chief

Ilan Goldfajn speaks during a meeting at Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) of the Brazilian Federal Senate in Brasilia, Brazil, June 7, 2016.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian Senate on Tuesday confirmed Ilan Goldfajn, former chief economist with Itau Unibanco, as the new president of the central bank, in the latest change in the economic team that aims to regain investors confidence.

Goldfajn, who was central bank director of economic policy between 2000 and 2003, is considered a bright economist and is expected to improve the reputation of a bank accused of bowing to political pressure to revive a moribund economy.