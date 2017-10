BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank lowered its 2012 economic growth forecast to 1.6 percent from 2.5 percent previously, the bank’s latest quarterly inflation report showed on Thursday.

The bank raised its 2012 inflation forecast to 5.2 percent from 4.7 percent previously, but lowered its estimate for 2013 inflation to 4.9 percent from 5.0 percent previously.