Brazil plans to tie state debt relief to spending caps

The Mare slums complex is pictured from above ahead of its occupation by federal troops this Sunday in Rio de Janeiro March 28, 2014.

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Any kind of debt relief program to Brazil's cash-strapped regional governments would likely to be tied to efforts by states to control spending and rebalance their accounts, the country's finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The finance secretaries of Brazil's 27 states and federal district of Brasilia agreed to present measures to improve their accounts and control expenditures, the statement said. Officials at the finance ministry and state secretariats met to discuss plans to discuss debt relief programs for states.