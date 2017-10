People wait for job opportunities in front of the building of National Employment Service in Mariana, Brazil, in this March 9, 2016, file photo. REUTERS/Washington Alves/Files

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Factories, farms and services companies shed a net 118,776 payroll jobs in March, the latest evidence of massive job destruction caused by the country’s worst recession in decades.

Economists surveyed by Reuters expected 90,000 job dismissals last month, according to a median poll estimate. It was the 12th consecutive month of job losses in Brazil, according to the Labor Ministry’s report.