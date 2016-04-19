FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central bank eyes less forex intervention after impeachment vote: source
April 19, 2016 / 10:01 PM / a year ago

Brazil central bank eyes less forex intervention after impeachment vote: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff gestures during a news conference for foreign journalists at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will intervene less in the foreign exchange market as it expects volatility to ease in coming days after lawmakers voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, a senior government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Given the market today, the work will be done with a lighter hand,” said the official who asked not to be named because he was not allowed to speak publicly. “If you intervene in the market more than necessary, then you end up weighing too much.”

The central bank stayed away from the foreign exchange market on Tuesday after weeks of heavy intervention to prevent the real from strengthening further ahead of last Sunday’s controversial impeachment vote.

Reporting by Patricia Duarte; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

