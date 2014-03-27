FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil to meet budget goal as tax revenues pick up: Augustin
March 27, 2014 / 7:01 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil to meet budget goal as tax revenues pick up: Augustin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Tax revenues in Brazil will pick up gradually throughout this year as economic growth quickens, helping the government meet its budget savings target, Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin told journalists on Thursday.

Brazil’s central government budget slipped into deficit in February, the Treasury said earlier on Thursday, underscoring President Dilma Rousseff’s struggle to shore up public finances and regain credibility with investors.

Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish

