Brazil eyes larger budget freeze, but fears recession: sources

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil is considering freezing more than 80 billion reais ($26.59 billion) in government spending this year, but some in the administration fear such aggressive belt-tightening could leave the economy in disarray, a senior official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Faced with a stagnant economy, the government of left-leaning President Dilma Rousseff is scrambling to reach its goal of a primary budget surplus of 1.2 percent of Brazil’s gross domestic product this year as it tries to staunch the drain on its coffers.

Initially, the government had planned a budget freeze of 60 billion reais, but Rousseff’s economic team pushed for an increase to 80 billion reais to cover unpaid expenditures from last year.

“Now a cut of 80 billion reais is in discussion,” said the official, who declined to be named so that he could speak freely. “What will weigh on the final decision is whether a freeze of that size could strangle the economy.”

Expenditures that are frozen would not be cut from the budget, but the government would promise not to spend the funds.

The government has until May 22 to decide on the size of the freeze, which is considered a sign of its commitment to fiscal austerity.

A second government official said Finance Minister Joaquim Levy and other senior officials want the larger freeze to shore up public finances and maintain the country’s investment grade rating.

“Everyone in the administration knows the importance of reaching that goal, but the government needs to be very careful with the freeze because we don’t want to deepen the recession,” said the official, who also asked for anonymity.

Despite tax increases and limits on spending, the country’s budget deficit has continued to deteriorate this year, prompting calls from analysts for swifter government action.

In the 12 months through February, the primary budget deficit was equivalent to 0.69 percent of GDP.

Rousseff is already facing strong resistance in Congress to legislation to limit unemployment and pension benefits that could save the government up to 18 billion reais this year alone.