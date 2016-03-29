FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil central government posts widest-ever fiscal gap for February
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 29, 2016 / 8:21 PM / a year ago

Brazil central government posts widest-ever fiscal gap for February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government on Tuesday posted a primary budget deficit of 25.07 billion reais ($6.89 billion) in February, the widest-ever gap for that month, as revenues continued to plummet.

In January, the central government recorded a surplus of 14.835 billion reais due to a surge in extraordinary revenues.

The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, had been expected to post a deficit of 13.8 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of nine economists.

($1 = 3.6369 Brazilian reais)

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.