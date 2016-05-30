FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's primary budget surplus in April above expectations
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 30, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

Brazil's primary budget surplus in April above expectations

Alonso Soto

3 Min Read

A worker pushes boxes with food at a street market in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The Brazilian government posted a primary budget surplus in April well above market expectations due to a seasonal increase in tax revenues and a drop in subsidies, a senior official said on Monday.

The government, which is struggling to lift the economy out of a deep recession, posted a primary budget surplus of 9.751 billion reais ($2.72 billion) in April, far beyond a median forecast of 600 million reais in a Reuters poll of economists.

Treasury chief Otavio Ladeira said the steep surplus was due to an increase in the collection of the annual income tax due in April and a drop in expenditures with subsidies after the government adopted new payment guidelines.

Ladeira told journalists the April surplus does not change the government’s outlook for a primary deficit of 170.5 billion reais this year, equal to about 2.75 percent of gross domestic product.

In March, the central government, which includes federal ministries, the central bank and social security administration, recorded a deficit of 7.9 billion reais, a record shortfall for that month, due to a decline in tax revenues.

The primary balance of payments, or the difference between revenues and expenditures prior to interest debt payments, is a key gauge of a country’s capacity to honor its debt.

Interim President Michel Temer, who has replaced President Dilma Rousseff as she faces an impeachment trial, announced a series of measures aimed at closing a budget deficit including debt payments that could top 10 percent of GDP for the second straight year.

His government will propose legislation to cap public spending and agreed with state development bank BNDES for the early repayment of 100 billion reais in debt.

The record deficit forecast reflects the dire state of government finances after years of heavy spending and steep tax breaks under the Rousseff administration that cost Brazil its coveted investment-grade credit rating last year.

But some economists say the sheer size of the deficit estimate could pave the way for more public spending ahead of mayoral elections in October.

Brazil’s economy probably shrank for a fifth straight quarter in early 2016 as the impeachment process against Rousseff paralyzed investment and pushed the country closer to its worst economic downturn on record.

Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.