FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Levy says financial tax needed to hit budget target
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 14, 2015 / 9:07 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Levy says financial tax needed to hit budget target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Monday that the government needed to reinstate the CPMF financial transactions tax to deliver a fiscal surplus of 34.4 billion reais ($9 billion) before interest payments next year.

The government’s previous efforts to bring back the unpopular CPMF tax were met with stiff resistance in Congress. Levy and Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa presented nearly 65 billion reais of proposed spending cuts and additional tax revenues to plug a primary deficit in the 2016 budget bill sent to Congress last week.

Reporting by Luciana Otoni and Leonardo Goy; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.