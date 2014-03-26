FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil will not change FX intervention program: source
#Business News
March 26, 2014 / 7:57 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil will not change FX intervention program: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker checks currency sheets during a media visit to the Casa da Moeda do Brazil (Brazilian Mint) in Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank has no target level intended for its local currency and no plans to change its daily forex intervention program, a member of the government’s economic team told Reuters on Wednesday.

An initial partial sale of currency swaps - derivatives that provide hedges against currency losses - raised speculation on Wednesday that Brazilian policymakers could become less aggressive in their currency intervention as the real climbed to four-month highs.

Reporting by Patricia Duarte; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese

