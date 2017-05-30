Brazil's Meirelles says government will survive political scandal

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday President Michel Temer's government will remain in power despite the leader coming under a corruption investigation in a growing political graft scandal.
Meirelles also said the government maintains its commitment to passing an ambitious economic reform agenda, telling reporters that he does not see any strong or relevant political figures seeking to reverse the proposed measures on changing labor and pension laws.
Reporting by Eduardo Simões and Daniel Flynn; Writing by Bruno Feerowski