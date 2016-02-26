Brazil's initial fiscal goal out of reach despite January surplus

A woman looks on prices at a food market in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil recorded a primary budget surplus for January, its largest in more than two years, but the fiscal accounts’ brief reprieve stemmed from a surge in extraordinary revenue and is unlikely to be repeated this year.

The country on Friday posted a primary surplus BRPSPS=ECI of 27.913 billion reais ($7.09 billion) for January, above market expectations of 15 billion reais and the 21 billion reais of a year earlier. It was the highest monthly surplus since November 2013.

After eight straight months of deficits, the positive result will probably be short-lived as tax revenue continues to plummet in what is expected to be Brazil’s worst recession in more than a century.

Bracing for an even sharper fall in revenue, the government already lowered its 2016 target to a deficit of up to 1 percent of the gross domestic product from a surplus of 0.5 percent.

Proceeds from the sale of 11 billion reais worth of hydroelectric power rights and a higher-than-expected tax revenues from states and municipalities pushed up the consolidated results.

However, the country’s overall budget deficit, which reflects interest debt payments, widened in the 12 months through January to the equivalent of 10.82 percent of GDP from 10.34 percent in December.

For January, the overall deficit shrank to 28.3 billion reais from a record shortfall of 123.8 billion reais in the previous month.

In the 12 months through January, the primary budget deficit fell to an equivalent to 1.75 percent of gross domestic product from 1.88 percent in 12 months through December.

($1 = 3.9355 Brazilian reais)