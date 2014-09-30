Brazilian industry seen staying stalled in August

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Industrial output in Brazil is likely to have increased only slightly in August, showing little sign of recovery from a slump that has already started to cost jobs, a Reuters poll of economists showed on Tuesday.

The median of 25 forecasts showed output from factories and mines likely grew by a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in August BRIO=ECI, slowing from a 0.7 percent increase in July,

When compared to the same period a year earlier, industrial output BRIOY=ECI probably plunged 5.7 percent, down from a 3.6 percent year-on-year drop in July, according to the median of 18 forecasts.

Falling industrial output helped send Brazil’s economy into a recession in the first half of the year and has led to layoffs in a number of sectors, including automakers and food processors.

The meager growth expected for August, for the second month in a row, should be seen more as a one-off rebound than as a trend, UBS economists said in a research note.

“One of the main concerns with the industrial sector is that despite the weak production performance in recent months, it clearly has not been enough to adjust the high levels of inventory,” wrote the UBS economists led by Rafael de la Fuente.

A series of problems, including inflation and rising labor costs, have weighed on Brazilian manufacturers, dragging business confidence sharply lower despite a large list of costly subsidies launched by President Dilma Rousseff’s government.

The latest measure aimed at reviving industrial output was offering a tax rebate for exporters three months earlier than planned, a move announced on Monday by Finance Minister Guido Mantega. Although the subsidies have been largely ineffective in promoting growth, they have contributed to a large increase in the country’s debt over the past few months.

Industrial output is expected to drop 1.95 percent in 2014 from the previous year, according to a weekly central bank poll.

Brazil’s statistics agency IBGE releases the August industrial report on Thursday at 9 a.m. local time (1200 GMT).

Forecasts for the monthly result ranged from an increase of 0.7 percent to a decline of 0.6 percent, while estimates for the year-over-year decline ranged from 4.8 to 6.5 percent.