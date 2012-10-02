Brazil industry expands at fastest pace in 15 months

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil expanded in August at the fastest pace in 15 months thanks to heavy government stimulus, underlining signs of recovery for struggling manufacturers.

Output grew 1.5 percent in August from July, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, less than the 2.0 percent growth forecast in a Reuters survey but more than every month since May 2011.

Industry has been a weak spot in the Brazilian economy in recent years, prompting President Dilma Rousseff to introduce a string of tax breaks, credit incentives and other measures to support local factories.

The central bank has also provided aggressive monetary stimulus, with nine straight interest rate cuts that brought its benchmark rate to an all-time low of 7.5 percent.

Analysts believe that cycle of rate cuts is coming to an end, but the weaker-than-expected data bolstered market bets that the central bank will leave rates in stimulative territory for longer than previously expected.

Yields on interest rate futures fell across the board after the release of the industrial output data, as traders added to bets on interest rates staying below 8 percent next year to help stimulate growth.

Most economists in a central bank survey last week forecast the bank would hold its benchmark rate at 7.5 percent next week, but interest rate futures show traders are splitting their bets between stable rates and one final rate cut to 7.25 percent.

Production gained in August due partly to rising auto output as consumers took advantage of a tax break expected to expire that month. The car industry is one of the most important in Brazil, accounting for nearly a fifth of manufacturing Rousseff has extended the tax break through October.

But auto sales quickly plunged again in September as incentives lost their punch, suggesting the sector may not be able to sustain a recovery.

Signs of broader growth came from HSBC’s Purchasing Managers’ Survey (PMI) index for the month of September, released on Monday, with the first rise in output since March.

Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed by IBGE, 20 expanded in August from July, including foods, tobacco and chemicals.

In broader industrial categories, output of capital goods, which were most heavily hit during the recent economic crisis, gained 0.3 percent for the month, the IBGE said. Production of durable consumer goods rose 2.6 percent from July and intermediate goods rose 2.0 percent.

Industrial production contracted 2.0 percent in August from a year earlier, more than the 1.5 percent drop forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for the 12-month comparison ranged from stable output to a 2.1 percent decline.