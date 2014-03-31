Brazil's industrial output growth likely slowed in February

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian industrial output growth likely slowed sharply in February, suggesting a strong rebound seen the previous month did not set a trend for the rest of the year.

Output from Brazilian factories and mines probably rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent from January, slowing sharply from a 2.9 percent rise the previous month, according to the median of 24 forecasts in a Reuters poll.

The numbers will likely reinforce the view of meager industrial output growth in 2014. Manufacturers, the weakest link in Brazil’s economy for years, have struggled with high tax and labor costs, poor infrastructure and high inflation.

“Despite the improvement in industrial performance, we don’t see any reason for euphoria: competitiveness remains low, the exports outlook is still uncertain, and domestic demand has worsened compared to previous years,” economists with Banco Santander Brasil wrote in a research note.

Industrial production is expected to grow just 1.38 percent in 2014, less than the 1.69 percent expansion forecast for Brazil’s economy as a whole, according to a weekly central bank poll of about 100 economists.

Economists are particularly worried about the recent increase in unwanted inventories after industrial production rose more than expected in January following a December plunge.

“This means that, in the absence of positive surprises with demand, production will need to adjust going forward,” economists with Itau Unibanco wrote in a note.

Compared with February 2013, Brazil’s industrial output likely jumped 4.9 percent, mostly due to a higher number of business days because of this year’s late Carnival.

Forecasts for the monthly data ranged from zero growth to an increase of 2.2 percent. Estimates for the year-on-year change ranged from a 4.4 percent drop to an 8.0 percent rise.

Brazilian statistics agency IBGE will release the numbers on Wednesday at 9 a.m. (1200 GMT).