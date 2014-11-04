Brazil's inflation to ease slightly, still above target

A man selling bananas sits in his shop decorated for the 2014 World Cup at the Adolpho Lisboa Municipal Market in Manaus June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s inflation probably slowed in October but remained above the official target range, underpinning expectations of further interest rate increases, according to a Reuters poll on Tuesday.

Consumer prices were seen rising 6.65 percent in the 12 months through October BRCPIY=ECI, according to the median of 27 market forecasts for the benchmark IPCA price index.

The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a leeway of two percentage points. In September, the 12-month inflation rate hit 6.75 percent, the highest in three years.

The national statistics agency IBGE releases the inflation numbers for October on Friday at 9 a.m. (6 a.m. EST).

Economists cite hefty government spending and a tight labor market as chief reasons for Brazil’s stubbornly high inflation.

The central bank, criticized by many investors for letting inflation run above the target midpoint for over four years, raised its benchmark interest rate BRCBMP=ECI unexpectedly last week by 25 basis points to 11.25 percent, the highest in nearly three years.

With inflation forecast to remain high for the foreseeable future, economists expect the bank to lift rates to 12 percent by the end of next year, according to a central bank poll released on Monday.

“Interest rates are substantially behind the curve right now,” economists at J. Safra bank wrote in a research note. “And the measures required to adjust the economy will foster inflation pressures in 2015.”

When compared with September, consumer prices are expected to have risen 0.48 percent last month BRCPI=ECI, according to the median forecast of 30 economists in the poll. The IPCA index rose 0.57 percent in the previous month.

Food and clothing prices are expected to have been the leading drivers of inflation in October, offset by lower airfares, economists in the poll said.

Forecasts for the monthly inflation rate in October ranged from 0.40 percent to 0.53 percent, while estimates for the 12-month rate varied from 6.60 percent to 6.71 percent.