Brazil likely met inflation target by narrow margin in 2014

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s inflation probably cooled off slightly in December and ended the year a whisker below the government’s tolerance limit, sparing the central bank from missing its target for the first time in more than a decade.

Consumer prices BRCPIY=ECI rose 6.42 percent in 2014 from the previous year, according to the median forecast of 20 economists for the benchmark IPCA index due out on Friday.

Inflation stood at 6.56 percent in the 12 months through November. If it closes the year above 6.5 percent, the upper limit of the official target range, the central bank’s president will be required to write a public letter to the Finance Minister explaining why.

In December alone, prices BRCPI=ECI rose 0.78 percent, up from 0.51 percent in November, according to the median forecast of 23 economists polled by Reuters.

Most of the monthly increase will likely be explained by higher food prices and air fares, economists said.

Despite the bit of relief in the annual inflation rate expected for December, economists said price rises will continue to be one of Brazil’s biggest economic problems in coming months. The new economic team named by President Dilma Rousseff hinted at tax hikes and fuel and electricity price increases to shore up public finances.

“Another risk is to see unusually dry weather lifting food prices, as in 2014,” said Joao Fernandes, an economist with asset management firm Quantitas. “It didn’t rain much in December and forecasts are for that to continue in January, which may put pressure on food prices.” A severe drought sparked a spike in food prices in 2014.

The central bank led by Alexandre Tombini has pledged to do “whatever it takes” to bring inflation back to the 4.5 percent midpoint of its target range by the end of 2016. Economists interpreted the message as an indication that interest rates will continue to rise in coming months from the current 11.75 percent.

Forecasts for the monthly inflation rate in December ranged from 0.73 percent to 0.92 percent, while estimates for the 12-month rate varied from 6.35 percent to 6.56 percent.

The last time the central bank missed its yearly goal was in 2003. In 2011, when Rousseff took office as president, it closed at the very top of the target range at 6.5 percent.