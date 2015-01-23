Brazil's inflation spikes above target in mid-January

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s inflation rate spiked to its highest in more than three years in mid-January as local and federal authorities raised electricity tariffs and bus fares to balance government finances, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

Consumer prices rose 6.69 percent in the 12 months through mid-January BRIPCY=ECI, the highest since November 2011 and above the 6.5 percent top end of the government’s target.

Compared with mid-December, prices rose 0.89 percent BRIPCA=ECI, the highest since February 2011, according to the IPCA-15 price index.

Electricity tariffs increased 2.6 percent and bus fares were up 2.85 percent in a government effort to shore up public finances. For years, officials have tried to rein in inflation by delaying increases in fuel prices and other costs under its direct control, which triggered a sharp rise in public debt and drew criticism from investors and rating agencies.

Food prices also rose sharply, up 1.45 percent, driven by record-high temperatures and unusually dry weather. Key producing regions in Brazil, the world’s largest exporter of coffee, sugar, soy and beef, have received much less rainfall than expected for a second straight year.

Economists expect inflation to climb even higher in coming months after Finance Minister Joaquim Levy announced tax hikes on fuel and imported goods earlier this week. Credit Suisse expects inflation to top 7 percent in all of the months in 2015, which would be the longest spell of high inflation in a decade.

High inflation puts Brazil in an unique position among major world economies, where consumer prices are rising much more slowly, or even dropping, as oil prices tumble. Consumer prices in Mexico eased sharply in mid-January MXCPIF=ECI, coming in below market expectations by the widest margin in more than four years, according to a Reuters poll.

While policymakers around the world cut interest rates and buy government bonds, Brazil’s central bank is one of the few raising borrowing costs, even with the economy dangerously close to a recession.