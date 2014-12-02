Brazil annual inflation seen stable in November but above target

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s annual inflation rate was seen unchanged in November, adding pressure on the government to cut spending and raise interest rates, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices were seen rising 6.59 percent in the 12 months through November BRCPIY=ECI, equal to that of October and above the central bank’s target ceiling of 6.5 percent, according to the median of 22 market forecasts for the benchmark IPCA price index.

Should inflation close the year above 6.5 percent, the central bank’s president will be required to write an open letter explaining why.

The national statistics agency IBGE will release the inflation numbers for November on Friday at 9 a.m. (1100 GMT).

Economists cite hefty government spending and a tight labor market as chief reasons for Brazil’s stubbornly high inflation.

The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate BRCBMP=ECI unexpectedly in October by 25 basis points to 11.25 percent, the highest in nearly three years.

With inflation forecast to remain high for the foreseeable future, economists expect the bank’s rate-setting committee, known as Copom, to raise interest rates again at the end of their latest policy gathering on Wednesday.

Forecasts in a Reuters poll were split, however, between a 25 basis point hike and a 50 basis point increase.

“We believe the scenario for inflation remains concerning – a concern that seems to be shared by the Copom,” wrote Brasil Plural analysts in a recent client note.

When compared with October, consumer prices in November are expected to have risen 0.54 percent last month BRCPI=ECI, according to the median forecast of 23 economists in the poll. The IPCA index rose 0.42 percent in the previous month.

Food prices are expected to have been the leading drivers of inflation in November, while a weaker Brazilian currency also contributed to upward price pressure, economists in the poll said.

Forecasts for the monthly inflation rate in October ranged from 0.50 percent to 0.61 percent, while estimates for the 12-month rate varied from 6.55 percent to 6.66 percent.