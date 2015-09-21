Brazil's inflation likely edged lower in mid-September

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s monthly inflation rate probably edged lower in mid-September as food prices continued to ease, suggesting a recent currency plunge has yet to translate into higher consumer prices, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Consumer prices are expected to have risen 0.38 percent in the month to mid-September, down from a 0.43 percent increase in the month to mid-August, according to the median of 22 forecasts for the IPCA-15 price index.

A smaller increase in food and government-regulated prices will probably be the main cause for the slowdown in mid-September inflation, while prices of transportation, housing and healthcare services likely prevented a steeper decline, economists in the poll said.

Trailing 12-month inflation probably remained at 9.56 percent, barely changed from the 9.57 percent rate in mid-August and far above the 4.5 percent official target, according to the poll. The annual inflation rate is expected to fall sharply early next year, partly due to the effects of Brazil’s worst recession in 25 years.

Inflation in Latin America’s largest economy spiked after President Dilma Rousseff authorized increases in utility rates and other government-set prices following her re-election.

A recent plunge in Brazil’s currency to near all-time lows has fanned concerns of another inflation bout in coming months as import prices grow.

The central bank, which has raised interest rates to 14.25 percent this year, signaled it could tighten monetary policy further if inflation expectations rise significantly again.

Estimates for the monthly inflation rate ranged from 0.35 percent to 0.45 percent, while forecasts for the annual rate ranged from 9.53 percent to 9.66 percent.

Brazil’s statistics agency, IBGE, is scheduled to release the IPCA-15 report on Tuesday at 9 a.m. local time (1200 GMT).