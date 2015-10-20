Brazil's inflation approaches 10 percent in mid-October on fuel prices

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s annual inflation rate probably neared 10 percent in mid-October after state-run oil company Petrobras raised fuel prices to adjust for a massive currency drop, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices likely gained 9.79 percent in the 12 months through mid-October, the highest since December 2003, according to the median of 22 analysts’ estimates for the IPCA-15 index due out on Wednesday.

The forecasts ranged from 9.54 to 9.83 percent. In mid-September, the 12-month rate stood at 9.57 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices probably increased 0.68 percent from mid-September, up from a rise of 0.39 percent in the previous month, according to the median of 26 forecasts in the poll.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, raised gasoline and diesel prices by 6 percent and 4 percent respectively in late September as it scrambles to manage the biggest debt load among global oil companies.

The unexpected price hike was the latest in a series of increases in government-regulated prices and taxes this year, highlighting how the poor state of Brazil’s public finances is fueling inflation and worsening an economic recession.

Food prices were another potential source of inflation in early October, analysts in the poll said, while air fares have probably moderated their increase.

The IPCA-15 index for mid-October will be released the same day that central bank directors convene to decide on monetary policy. All the 48 economists polled by Reuters last week expect the benchmark Selic rate to remain unchanged at a nine-year-high of 14.25 percent even as economic growth flounders.

“The current balance of risks for short-term inflation is not favorable and therefore demands a vigilant, watchful central bank,” wrote Alberto Ramos, co-head of Latin America economic research at Goldman Sachs.