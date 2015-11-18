Brazil's annual inflation set to climb past 10 percent in mid-November

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s annual inflation rate probably surpassed 10 percent in mid-November for the first time in 12 years, a milestone that could add further pressure on President Dilma Rousseff as the economy sinks into recession.

Consumer prices as measured by the IPCA-15 index likely increased 10.26 percent in the 12 months through mid-November, up from 9.77 percent in mid-October and the highest since November 2003, according to the median forecast of 21 economists surveyed by Reuters.

The government targets inflation at a much lower 4.5 percent, a goal seen by analysts as unfeasible until at least 2017 even with one of the world’s highest interest rates.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices probably increased 0.83 percent from mid-October, up from a rise of 0.66 percent in the previous month, according to the median of 26 estimates. The IPCA-15 index will be released by statistics agency IBGE on Thursday at 9 a.m. local time (0600 ET).

High inflation has been one of the main reasons for successive record lows in consumer confidence and in popularity rates for Rousseff.

Brazilians are particularly wary of price rises after several bouts of hyperinflation in the past century. Even though the current inflation rise remains much milder than in previous episodes, it has been accompanied by the worst recession in decades, with an expected economic contraction of more than 3 percent this year and hundreds of thousands of job losses.

Inflation has probably accelerated in mid-November because of higher food prices, economists in the poll said. The recent currency devaluation has also probably raised import prices.

“Despite the ongoing recession and labor market deterioration, inflation in the set of freely determined prices is tracking at a high 7.7 percent, up from 6.7 percent in December 2014,” Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said.

Inflation is set to end this year at 10.04 percent, according to a weekly central bank survey on Monday, and fall next year to 6.5 percent. The central bank holds interest rates at 14.25 percent.