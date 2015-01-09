FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's inflation should quicken in January: finance minister
January 9, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's inflation should quicken in January: finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Inflation in Brazil should accelerate in January with upcoming annual increases in school tuition and bus fares, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Friday.

Levy, who officially took over the post on Monday, said the government will limit spending to help the central bank achieve its goal of bringing inflation back to the 4.5 percent center of the official target in late 2016.

He answered to questions posted in the government’s “Portal Brasil” Facebook page.

Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

