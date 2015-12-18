FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rousseff is only guarantor of Brazil's policies, minister says
#Business News
December 18, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Rousseff is only guarantor of Brazil's policies, minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff gestures during a meeting with social movements at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff is the only person responsible for the elaboration and backing of economic policies, her chief of staff Jaques Wagner said on Friday, amid speculation over the exit of Finance Minister Joaquim Levy.

Wagner, who spoke to reporters in Brasilia, said he does not know whether Rousseff has decided to replace Levy, and if she already has lined up some candidates for the post. Speculation about Levy’s possible resignation has increased since a credit rating downgrade by Fitch this week.

Rousseff “is the only guarantor of economic policies, not any cabinet minister,” Wagner said.

Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
