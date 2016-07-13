FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's lower house passes severance-backed loan plan
July 13, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Brazil's lower house passes severance-backed loan plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's lower congressional house passed a plan late on Tuesday to allow workers to use part of their severance benefit as collateral for loans in a bid to rekindle demand for credit in the recession-stricken economy.

The measure aims to unleash billions of reais in new so-called payroll deductible loans using severance from the FGTS compulsory savings program as a guarantee.

The proposal will now go to the Senate for approval, a note on the Congress website said.

Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

