Brazil's industrial confidence shows signs of stability: cenbank
December 23, 2015 / 2:09 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's industrial confidence shows signs of stability: cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - After a long and steep decline, confidence in the Brazilian industrial sector is showing signs of stability, central bank director Altamir Lopes said on Wednesday, pointing to a recovery in confidence as a key factor to regaining economic growth.

Lopes, the director of economic policy, also reiterated that the central bank will take needed measures to bring inflation down to the 4.5 percent official target in 2017. Twelve-month inflation surged past 10 percent in November.

Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
