Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega reacts during a news conference to announce the 2014 budget at the Ministry of Planning in Brasilia August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to hold monetary stimulus steady likely will reduce forex markets volatility and ease inflationary pressures in Brazil, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.