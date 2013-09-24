FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Private banks keen to finance Brazil infrastructure: Mantega
September 24, 2013 / 7:51 PM / 4 years ago

Private banks keen to finance Brazil infrastructure: Mantega

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega talks about the results of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter, during a news conference in Sao Paulo August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private-sector banks are interested in financing multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects key for the Brazilian economy to grow at a faster pace in coming years, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.

After meeting with investors in New York he said the government could make some adjustments to the current road concession contracts after there were no bidders for a key highway tender earlier this month.

The government of President Dilma Rousseff is scrambling to attract private capital to upgrade faulty roads, ports, railways and airports in the commodities powerhouse.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
