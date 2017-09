Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega speaks during a news conference about the economy in Brasilia, February 27, 2014. The pace of Brazil's economic recovery in the fourth quarter of 2013 surprised the government and indicates a moderate rate of expansion this year, Mantega said on Thursday. Brazil's economy expanded 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, the government statistics institute said on Thursday. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The pace of Brazil’s economic recovery in the fourth quarter of 2013 surprised the government and indicates a moderate rate of expansion this year, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday.

Brazil’s economy expanded 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, the government statistics institute said on Thursday.