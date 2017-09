Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega attends the announcement of the measures that the Brazilian government intends to take to the electricity sector in Brasilia March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A spike in inflation in March due to a surge in food prices will likely be temporary, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.

After a meeting with investors in New York, Mantega said that his government is committed to meeting its fiscal savings target this year.