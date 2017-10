Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega speaks during news conference in Brasilia May 29, 2013. Mantega said Brazil's GDP grew by 0.6% in Q1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega will announce new economic measures at a news briefing later on Wednesday, the ministry said in a statement.

The new measures come amid growing speculation the government will remove more capital controls to limit the sharp depreciation of the Brazilian real. Local media has also said the government could announce measures to reaffirm its commitment to fiscal responsibility.