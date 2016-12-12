FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Brazil mulls stimulus once spending cap passed, Meirelles says
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 12, 2016 / 5:28 PM / 8 months ago

Brazil mulls stimulus once spending cap passed, Meirelles says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles speaks at a lunch meeting with bankers in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 12, 2016.Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is considering a series of measures to revive the nation's sluggish economy once Congress passes a budget spending cap bill, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in São Paulo, Meirelles said a spate of leaked testimonies from witnesses in a massive corruption probe have so far not impacted the discussion and expected passage of the spending cap bill in Congress.

Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.