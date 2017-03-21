FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Reforms could lift Brazil's potential growth to 4 percent, minister says
#Business News
March 21, 2017 / 6:40 PM / 5 months ago

Reforms could lift Brazil's potential growth to 4 percent, minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles smiles at the Latin American Cities Conference in Brasilia, Brazil, March 21, 2017.Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Economic reforms including a revamp of Brazil's pension system may allow Latin America's largest economy to reach a 4 percent annual growth rate in coming years without stoking inflation, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday.

Brazil's so-called potential growth rate currently stands at 2.5 percent, he added. The country's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 3.6 percent last year, capping its longest and deepest downturn on record.

Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn

