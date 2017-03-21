Reforms could lift Brazil's potential growth to 4 percent, minister says

Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles smiles at the Latin American Cities Conference in Brasilia, Brazil, March 21, 2017.

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Economic reforms including a revamp of Brazil's pension system may allow Latin America's largest economy to reach a 4 percent annual growth rate in coming years without stoking inflation, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday.

Brazil's so-called potential growth rate currently stands at 2.5 percent, he added. The country's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 3.6 percent last year, capping its longest and deepest downturn on record.

Related Coverage Brazil finance minister says spending freezes not decided