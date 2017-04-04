Brazil's Meirelles says economy is 'clearly' growing again

Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles speaks during a news conference to announce tax hikes and spending cuts, in Brasilia, Brazil March 29, 2017.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's economy has clearly started to grow again after a harsh recession, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday at an aerospace and defense exposition in Rio de Janeiro.

Meirelles mentioned data on automobile sales as evidence of growth and said the economy likely expanded in the first quarter already. He also said the current growth cycle will likely be sustained by an increase in investments.