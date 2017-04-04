FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Brazil's Meirelles says economy is 'clearly' growing again
#Business News
April 4, 2017 / 2:40 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil's Meirelles says economy is 'clearly' growing again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles speaks during a news conference to announce tax hikes and spending cuts, in Brasilia, Brazil March 29, 2017.Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's economy has clearly started to grow again after a harsh recession, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday at an aerospace and defense exposition in Rio de Janeiro.

Meirelles mentioned data on automobile sales as evidence of growth and said the economy likely expanded in the first quarter already. He also said the current growth cycle will likely be sustained by an increase in investments.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Brad Haynes; Writing by Silvio Cascione

