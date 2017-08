Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles attends an economics and politics forum in Sao Paulo, Brazil, September 30, 2016.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's economy is on track to recover from a long recession but structural reforms need to be approved, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Friday.

Meirelles, on the sidelines of a conference in Sao Paulo, added that legislators can only increase spending in some areas of the 2017 budget if they also propose cuts in others.