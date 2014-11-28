FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil economy poised to gain momentum, finance ministry says
November 28, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil economy poised to gain momentum, finance ministry says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy is prepared to grow faster in the fourth quarter and through next year, the finance ministry said in a statement commenting on the release of third-quarter economic growth data.

While acknowledging that credit is still growing at a slower pace than needed to sustain consumption, the ministry said a recovery in investment is essential for the economy to accelerate.

Brazil’s economy crawled out of a recession in the third quarter as public spending rose before the October presidential election.

Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

