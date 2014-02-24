Brazil rating may suffer if no major policy change in 2015: Moody's

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service expects Brazil’s credit ratings to suffer in 2015 if the next government does not make major policy changes to regain market confidence and ensure a decline in the country’s debt burden.

Mauro Leos, Moody’s analyst for Brazil, told Reuters in an interview in New York late on Friday that the country’s Baa2 rating, currently with a stable outlook, is based on “an implicit assumption that something will have to change next year.”

“The balance of negatives and positives that keeps the rating outlook stable could shift, depending on what happens next year,” Leos said.

Brazil last week pledged to deliver a primary fiscal surplus of 1.9 percent of gross domestic product in 2014, but many investors fear that President Dilma Rousseff will have a hard time cutting expenditures during an election year in which she will seek a second term.

That fiscal target raises hopes that the country’s debt position will at least not deteriorate this year, Leos said, adding that more needs to be done in 2015. Other ratings agencies expressed similar concerns about Brazil’s commitment to further fiscal tightening in 2015.

Leos said that a primary fiscal surplus target of around 3 percent of GDP as of 2015 “would be required to prevent some problems with the debt-to-GDP ratio, that is already high.”

A slowing economy is another concern for Moody‘s. If GDP growth does not recover toward a level of 3 percent a year, it will be very difficult for Brazil to produce the necessary budget savings given how rigid government expenditures are, Moody’s said.