FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil manufacturing breaks slump, advances slightly in December: PMI
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 2, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil manufacturing breaks slump, advances slightly in December: PMI

Asher Levine

2 Min Read

A view of the assembly floor inside Chery's first automobile assembly plant in Brazil, in Jacarei, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

SAO PAULO, (Reuters) - Brazil’s manufacturing activity ended a three-month contraction in December as new orders picked up, though overall growth remained very slight, a private survey showed on Friday.

The HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index for the Brazilian manufacturing sector BRPMIM=ECI rose to a seasonally adjusted 50.2 in December from 48.7 in November. The 50 mark separates contraction from expansion.

The new orders index rose for the first time in nine months. Some businesses cited an increase in demand following Brazil’s October presidential election, with customers anticipating future price hikes, the survey showed.

Output shrank for the fourth straight month, but at the slowest pace over that time period. Still, a weak economy continued to sap demand for consumer and intermediate goods, according to the survey.

Input and output prices rose, impacted by weakness in Brazil’s currency BRBY, which has lost nearly 13 percent against the dollar this year.

High labor costs, poor infrastructure and a hefty tax burden still weigh heavily on Brazil’s manufacturers, whose lackluster performance has weighed on economic growth.

Brazilian industrial production is expected to post a 2.5 percent contraction in 2014, according to a central bank poll released last week. Economists in the poll predict economic growth of just 0.13 percent in 2014 and 0.55 percent next year.

Despite the slightly better industrial PMI data in December, “The outlook for the economy in 2015 remains weak,” said Andre Loes, chief Brazil economist at HSBC.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.